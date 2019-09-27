Delivery boy’s vehicle rams into bike, Kashmiri youth killed

cities

A 24-year-old man was killed and a Zomato delivery boy was injured after their motorcycles collided near Nirvana Greens housing society in Kharar on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Aashiq Mir Hussain, 24, an MBA student hailing from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. He lived in a rented accommodation with his friends at Nirvana Greens, and was pursuing MBA first-semester from Indo Global Colleges.

The delivery boy, Sandeep, 25, is a resident of Kurali.

Police said Hussain had left his flat to buy milk around midnight. As soon as he drove out of the society’s gate, Sandeep’s motorcycle, coming from the opposite side, hit his vehicle head-on.

An injured Hussain called his roommates using his mobile phone, following which they rushed him and Sandeep to the Kharar civil hospital. But, doctors referred them to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Hussain died during treatment.

Sandeep remains under treatment and is unfit to give a statement, police said, adding that he was out for food delivery when the accident took place.

Hussain was the only brother of four sisters. His father, Sunaullah Mir, employed with CRPF in Kashmir, refused to lodge a police complaint. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

