Delivery executive robbed by customer who demanded ‘cash-on-delivery’

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 20:40 IST

A delivery executive, engaged with an e-commerce company, was allegedly robbed by three persons in Dankaur on Sunday. According to the victim’s police complaint, he suspects the person who had booked the goods, worth ₹50,000, was one of the three people who loot him. He alleged that a person had booked valuables and opted for cash-on-delivery. When the complainant visited the delivery location, the suspect and his two accomplices allegedly snatched the products without making a payment.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Dankaur. Kumar said that on Sunday he had 25 delivery assignments. “A person named Prashant Chaudhury had booked two mobile phones and some accessories worth ₹50,000. He had opted for cash-on-delivery,” he said, adding that he had received a call from Chaudhrury, inquiring the time he would come.

“As discussed, I visited the delivery spot, but he kept me waiting for half-an-hour. He later called me to some other location. I visited the new location and the suspect and two of his friends reached there on a bike,” the complainant said.

“They were masked and armed with a countrymade gun. One of them put the gun to my head, snatched the products without making a payment and fled,” he said.

The victim said he immediately called the police and reported the matter. The police said a team immediately reached the spot. Dankaur station house officer Akhilesh Pradhan said a case was registered against suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have launched an investigation and put the suspects’ cellphone number on electronic surveillance. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.