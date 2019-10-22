Dhawan murder case: Parents raise doubts about arrest of two suspects

cities

Ghaziabad: The parents of 30-year-old Pankaj Dhawan , a recruitment head of a US-based firm who was found murdered at his Govindpuram flat on August 30, have raised doubts about the two arrests in the case and said they are not convinced about the involvement of the two men.

The police, after an encounter late Sunday at Shakti Khand-4 in Indirapuram, had arrested two suspects — Sunny Jatav and Akash Jatav — on charges of murdering Dhawan during a burglary at his house in Rambagh Colony, Govindpuram.

On August 30, Dhawan, after returning home from his night shift, was sleeping in his second floor flat. His mother had left the flat to deliver lunch to Harbans Lal, his father, who runs a shop nearby. She had locked the flat from outside as her son was asleep.

According to police, Sunny allegedly reached the flat with the intention of burgling it and broke open the front door. On finding Dhawan inside, he allegedly hit Dhawan repeatedly with a wrench and killed him.

The police also claimed that Sunny and Akash fled with cash and jewellery worth about ₹12-13 lakh, besides Dhawan’s phone and laptop.

Harbans Lal on Monday met the two suspects who were brought to a Ghaziabad court for their remand hearing. The court later remanded both suspects in judicial custody for 14 days.

Harbans Lal said, “I wanted to be sure that the two suspects were indeed my son’s killers. So my wife and I went to the court and spoke to them. I asked them to tell us the location of the front door lock. They were unable to do so. Then, I asked them to identify the jewellery items they had taken away. I showed them pictures of the ornaments, but they could not give me a satisfactory answer.”

“I asked them how much they had sold the jewellery for. They replied it was sold for ₹75,000. We are not convinced about the disclosures made in the case. The investigators have assured that once the two are taken on police remand they will be able to tell us more,” he added.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said the case investigation is still ongoing. He refuted the family’s claim that it was a case of murder and not a burglary gone wrong.

“We have electronic evidence that the suspects were present at the location of Dhawan’s house on the day of the murder. We are trying to get more evidence. Our teams are on the lookout for the jeweller who purchased the stolen jewellery. We are also trying to trace Salman, who provided information about Dhawan’s house to the two suspects,” he said.

Before their arrest on Sunday night, Akash was nabbed on October 17 by locals from Sector 3 in Vaishali while he was allegedly trying to commit a burglary there. He was later handed over to the police.

SSP Singh had said that Akash had told police about the Govindpuram murder case and they let him off in order set a “trap” to nab Sunny, the main suspect in that case.

“We let Akash off as he also had no information about Sunny’s whereabouts. We put a tracker on Akash and our surveillance teams kept a watch on him. We told him that we will let him off if he brings Sunny to us,” the SSP said Tuesday.

It is claimed that Sunny called up Akash and they both reached Indirapuram to carry out a burglary on Sunday night when they were arrested.

