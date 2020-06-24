e-paper
Home / Cities / Difficult to open restaurants just for lunch, says Mohali hotel association

Difficult to open restaurants just for lunch, says Mohali hotel association

An official spokesperson of the Punjab government said the restaurants have been allowed the dine-in facility till 8pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less.

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

After the Punjab government on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services in the state, the members of the Mohali Hotel Association said keeping restaurants open only till 8pm wasn’t viable.

DK Arora, president of the association, said, “It will be difficult for us to open our restaurants only for lunch, that too with huge manpower. People come for dinner only after 8pm. Already in the past four months we have suffered a huge loss.”

Lalit Goyal, vice-president of the association, said, “We urge the state government to extend the timings till 9.30pm, so that we can cope with the situation.”

An official spokesperson of the Punjab government said the restaurants have been allowed the dine-in facility till 8pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. The management will have to comply with the SOPs under which restaurants in hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals upto 50% of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less.

In addition, the restaurants will also be open to persons other than hotel guests, but the timings will be till 8pm.

