Dip in antenatal care registration from 98% to 78% alarming: Mohali ADC

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:53 IST

Taking a serious note of the significant dip in cases for antenatal care (ANC) registration, Aashika Jain, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), has directed the civil surgeon of Mohali to ensure maximum ANC registration followed by 100% institutional deliveries.

Jain was presiding over a meeting with the health officials at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali.

“The fall in ANC registration from 98% to 78% is alarming; we need to reach out to the relevant segment of pregnant women who need to be counselled on antenatal care,” she said. ANC registration helps keep a tab on recognition of pregnancy-related complications/ailments and in extension of subsequent treatment. This is crucial to contain maternal mortality, Jain added.

She also cautioned expectant mothers against the myth of Covid exposure in hospitals and informed them that government hospitals had helped Covid positive mothers deliver healthy babies.