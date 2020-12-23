e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dip in antenatal care registration from 98% to 78% alarming: Mohali ADC

Dip in antenatal care registration from 98% to 78% alarming: Mohali ADC

She also cautioned expectant mothers against the myth of Covid exposure in hospitals and informed them that government hospitals had helped Covid positive mothers deliver healthy babies

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Taking a serious note of the significant dip in cases for antenatal care (ANC) registration, Aashika Jain, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), has directed the civil surgeon of Mohali to ensure maximum ANC registration followed by 100% institutional deliveries.

Jain was presiding over a meeting with the health officials at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali.

“The fall in ANC registration from 98% to 78% is alarming; we need to reach out to the relevant segment of pregnant women who need to be counselled on antenatal care,” she said. ANC registration helps keep a tab on recognition of pregnancy-related complications/ailments and in extension of subsequent treatment. This is crucial to contain maternal mortality, Jain added.

She also cautioned expectant mothers against the myth of Covid exposure in hospitals and informed them that government hospitals had helped Covid positive mothers deliver healthy babies.

top news
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In