DJ, music bands or crackers banned in UP's Muzaffarnagar in view of board exams

cities
Published on Feb 15, 2023 07:46 PM IST

The district administration has banned music bands, DJ music at weddings and bursting crackers after 10 pm from February 16 to March 4 in view of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations, officials said on Monday.

PTI |

The examinations are slated from February 16 till March 4.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

He said the orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations.

muzzafarnagar uttar pradesh
