DMK election manifesto promises to enact law to reserve 75% jobs for Tamils

DMK president MK Stalin has promised to enact a law that reserves 75 per cent of jobs for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu if voted to power. This was amongst more than 500 schemes announced in the party’s election manifesto that he released on Saturday for the April 6 assembly elections. Stalin has also promised to waive off education loans of students aged below 30 years and cut petrol price by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹4 per litre.

Stalin has primarily focussed on addressing youngsters through the education sector and women in his manifesto while also appeasing Hindus to counter the anti-Hindu charges being levelled against him by the ruling AIADMK-BJP combine.

“Usually the DMK’s manifesto is considered as the hero of the elections,” said Stalin before reading out the highlights of his manifesto. “This time, many are saying that our candidate list (of 173 released on Friday) is the hero, so I’m releasing the second hero,” he said.

"Government can only implement it within its limits which is the public sector but we will try to pursue it in the private sector too," said Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva who was part of DMK's 8-member committee formed to prepare the election manifesto. The committee began touring across the state in November to understand people's issues and offer solutions.

Also read: Cut in fuel price - DMK releases manifesto ahead of polls

Keeping in line with the DMK’s campaign against the AIADMK on the issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the manifesto says that the DMK’s first legislation decision will be to abolish the competitive exam. This is an emotional issue in the state as several students have died by suicide either because they failed to clear the exam or they feared they couldn’t realise their aspirations of studying medicine. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami circumvented this criticism by introducing a 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical colleges for government students who clear NEET.

Other promises for students include providing milk for government school students in the morning, free sanitary napkins for girls in school and college students, first-generation graduates will get preference in government jobs to bring back education into the state list from the concurrent list, make Tamil language compulsory up to class 8, urging the centre to make Tamil classic couplets, Thirukural, as the national book. The party’s manifesto for the 2016 assembly election of providing free tablets with internet for school and college government students finds a mention again.

It’s raining sops for women who outnumber the male electorate in Tamil Nadu. Women in government jobs can avail 12-months of maternity leave and their quota in government jobs will increase from 30 to 40 per cent. ₹24,000 assistance for pregnant women who can also avail medical services at home. Women who are widowed, single women above 50 years, differently-abled and Sri Lankan refugees will be given ₹1,500 as a payout. An estimated 32 lakh women will benefit from the move. Free local public transport has been announced for women. Last week, the DMK and the AIADMK promised ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 monthly cash for women-headed households.

Keeping the pressure on issues related to Sri Lankan Tamils, Stalin said that they will take steps to get Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees and press for an international probe into the last stages of the war in the island nation where the genocide of ethnic Tamils has been reported.

On the campaign trail, BJP leaders have charged Stalin for insulting Hindus while the AIADMK has called Stalin holding a vel (spear of deity Murugan) during his campaign as a double act to seek votes. Stalin sought to appease that by allocating ₹25,000 each for 1 lakh people to undertake Hindu spiritual tourism. He announced funds for the renovation of religious places of worship- ₹1,000 crore for temples and ₹200 crore for churches and mosques. Stalin also announced that ‘persons from all castes can become priests’. He said that more than 200 non-Brahmins priests who are trained and waiting will be appointed immediately. Temple priests will also receive a hike in salary and pension.

Stalin, who has submitted graft charges against Palaniswami and six of his top cabinet ministers to the Governor, said that a special court will be set up to try AIADMK ministers. Along the lines of late J Jayalalithaa’s successful budget ‘Amma canteens’, DMK will have 500 ‘Kalaignar Unavagam’ (canteens named after late former chief minister and party chief M Karunanidhi) to feed the poor. The manifesto also provides financial assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and an increased supply at PDS.

“The manifesto tries to address various problems in different segments,” says J Jeyarajan who researches on the political economy in Tamil Nadu.

“Education loan is a by-product of the state policy privatising education; simultaneously you’re unable to generate employment. So waiving education loans is taking responsibility for the failures of the state and the market system.” Jeyarajan adds that the 75 per cent jobs reservation for the locals isn’t feasible. “There is resentment in all the states that migrants are employed at the cost of local workers,” says Jeyarajan.

States like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh have passed legislations to reserve jobs for the locals. “In the past three years, Tamil Nadu public service commission has been recruiting Hindi speakers even for posts of engineers for state jobs. The Union government is also filling jobs in postal and railway departments with Hindi-speakers. This promise is a reaction to the hue and cries it created. This will assure people that there is a provision, that’s all. It will be difficult to implement.”

A separate ministry will be formed to implement the schemes in the election manifesto. As announced earlier, a dedicated department will function to solve people’s grievances within 100 days if Stalin becomes chief minister.