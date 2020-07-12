Doctor who issued fake certificates for bail arrested

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:51 IST

New Delhi: Persons accused of rape, rioting and attempt to murder are among “hundreds” who allegedly sought bail using fake medical certificates issued to their family members by a 61-year-old doctor arrested this week by the Delhi Police’s crime branch.

And the doctor allegedly issued most of these medical certificates while being suspended for a year by the Delhi Medical Council.

An alumnus of Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College, Dr Gajender Kumar Nayyar had practised in England for many years before returning to India and opening two hospitals -- one each in Delhi’s Dwarka Mor and Greater Noida, police said.

The hospitals were being used for issuing the fake certificates at a rate that ranged between Rs15,000 and Rs 25,000, said Rakesh Paweriya, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

“People seeking these fake certificates didn’t even need to visit the hospitals. In some cases, hospitals wouldn’t even provide treatment for some illnesses for which certificates were issued,” the DCP added.

Nayyar, who lives in west Delhi’s Dwarka Mor, was allegedly in the business since at least 2015. “He saw it as an easy opportunity to make money,” said the DCP.

His first known customer was 38-year-old Mukesh Sangwan, an unemployed man who would allegedly go on to become his associate and bring him business, said the officer.

“Among four criminal cases Sangwan was involved in a case of a rape against a minor. In 2015, his wife visited Dr Nayyar and sought a fake certificate of her illness that would help him seek bail,” said the DCP.

The trick worked and Sangwan was bailed out. “Thereafter, Sangwan would scout for criminals who needed fake medical certificates. In fact, the doctor’s name is widely known among prisoners in Delhi’s jails,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, the alleged fraud didn’t remain hidden for long. Last year, one such matter reached the Delhi Medical Council, leading to Nayyar’s suspension for a year until November 29 this year, said the officer.

Dr Arun Kumar Gupta, president of DMC, said while he couldn’t recollect the specifics of the case, the action to revoke Nayyar’s name from the state medical register was taken based on court’s observation that medical certificates issued by him were fake.

But that allegedly didn’t stop Nayyar. “Though the suspension meant that the doctor couldn’t practice anywhere in the country, he moved to his Noida hospital and began running the fraud from there,” said DCP Paweriya.

Speaking to HT on July 1, when the police were probing allegations against him, Dr Nayyar had denied all allegations against him. “This is a planned attack on my reputation and I want a CBI inquiry into it. I have been falsely implicated by the police. I am running two charitable hospitals where several poor people come without documents. I cannot keep asking their criminal antecedents while treating them,” Nayyar had said.

Since Nayyar is now in jail, HT reached out to his son through phone calls and text messages, but there was no response. The police did not provide a contact number for his lawyer.

Nayyar and Sangwan were arrested on July 7 on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the south-east Delhi police established that a medical certificate issued to a man accused of attempt to murder was fake.

“The certificates he had issued to the wife of the accused to show that she suffered from a serious illness were suspicious. So, we visited the doctor’s two hospitals, examined the doctors and staff there, and corroborated the list of patients who had visited there,” said Kumar Gyanesh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

When the police allegedly found that the wife of the accused neither visited the hospitals, nor was she treated by the doctors there, they checked more bail applications pending in court. “We found that he had issued many such certificates to the accused in heinous cases to mislead the courts,” said ADCP Gyanesh.

Once the findings were produced before the court, the judge ordered the crime branch to probe the matter.

DCP Paweriya said his probe revealed that Nayyar had allegedly issued fake certificates to several jail inmates since 2015, most recently to two accused in the recent north-east Delhi riots. “But the riot accused couldn’t obtain bail despite the certificates,” said Paweriya.