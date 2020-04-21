e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Door-to-door garbage collection: Ludhiana MC to collect and dump masks, gloves separately amid coronavirus lockdown

Door-to-door garbage collection: Ludhiana MC to collect and dump masks, gloves separately amid coronavirus lockdown

Bags of gloves, masks will be dumped at the secondary points from where they will be transported and buried at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:30 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The collectors have been given gloves and masks, and have been directed to spread awareness among the residents for keeping the masks and gloves separately.
The collectors have been given gloves and masks, and have been directed to spread awareness among the residents for keeping the masks and gloves separately. (HT)
         

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has directed the garbage collectors to keep the used masks and gloves received from households in separate bags.

Such bags will be dumped at the secondary dumping points from where they will be transported and buried at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road (Jamalpur Awana) by A2Z company.

MC health branch officials said it was possible that if a resident is coronavirus positive, the gloves and masks disposed by him/her could infect the garbage collectors also. Meanwhile, MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar has issued directions to the health branch officials who have initiated training of the garbage collectors across the city. The collectors have been given gloves and masks, and have been directed to spread awareness among the residents for keeping the masks and gloves separately.

One of the health branch officials, requesting anonymity, said, “Though the garbage collectors have been told to collect the gloves and masks separately, no household is complying to the guidelines. If needed, the collectors will have to segregate the masks from the garbage.”

MC chief Brar said, “Masks and gloves come under hazardous waste. In case of the houses of residents who have been quarantined, an alternate system has been put in place and the company lifting bio-medical waste from the city collects garbage from them.”

MASKS, GLOVES AND SANITISERS DISTRIBUTED AMONG OFFICE STAFF

Days after distributing masks, gloves and sanitisers to the field staff, MC on Tuesday started giving away the same to the ministerial staff deployed in its zonal and sub offices. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Each and every step is being taken to ensure the safety of MC staff who are working to keep the city safe at this time of crisis.”

top news
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities