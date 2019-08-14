Drunk man kills wife after heated argument in Pune

cities

Pune The Pune police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man for killing his wife by slitting her throat, at their house in Budhwar peth.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Imanul Malik Shaikh, 32, was unemployed while the victim, identified as Meena Gabbar Kazi Shaikh, 30, was a sex worker.

The accused was arrested from Pune railway station. The two were natives of Kolkata, West Bengal, where their two kids live with Imanul’s parents, said the police.

“The accused wanted to leave Pune and join their children in Kolkata. As the victim was the breadwinner of the house, she was against the idea of leaving. Her colleagues told us that the couple would often fight over the issue. The accused attacked her with a kitchen knife, hurting her thigh before slitting her throat. He was in an inebriated state when he committed the murder. He tested positive for alcohol consumption when we caught him around noon,” said Kishor Navande, senior police inspector, Faraskhana police station.

According to the police, the accused dropped the knife and fled after committing the crime. He kept calling their friends to check on his wife’s condition. “He did not know that she had died until we brought him here,” said Navande.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Shaikh at Faraskhana police station.

