Dupatta stuck in wheel, woman falls off bike, crushed under tempo

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:17 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
A 22-year-old woman was run over by a tempo in Bhiwandi on Thursday after she fell from a two-wheeler as her dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel.

The accident happened late in the evening when the deceased, Kirti Jadhav, a resident of Chinchavli village, Bhiwandi, was travelling pillion with her husband on a motorcycle. The couple was going to visit their nephew who was in a hospital.

A Padgha police officer said, “The woman was seated pillion. When the bike was crossing Bawale village, her dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike and she fell from the running bike. The tempo, which was coming from behind couldn’t apply the brakes on time and it ran her over.”

Her uncle, Ramchandra Jadhav, 49, resident of Bhiwandi, said, “She had asked her husband to come along with her when she was going to visit her nephew who was hospitalised” The woman was taken to Indira Gandhi hospital after the incident where she was declared dead late in the night. Padgha police registered case against the tempo driver and are yet to arrest the driver as he fled from the spot. The driver has been booked.

