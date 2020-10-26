Dussehra a muffled affair in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:34 IST

The Dussehra ground in Phase 8, Mohali, wore a deserted look on Sunday, which would otherwise become a traffic management problem every year.

The Dussehra committee performed a prayer on the ground and effigies of 2-feet were erected. The grounds in Phase 1-6 and 9 were also deserted.

Mohali Dussehra and Ramlila committee organiser Madhu Bhushan said, “We were not able to call expert artisans for making the effigies as there were delays in permission from the administration. We call expert artisans from Saharanpur or Moradabad 10 days before Ramlila begins.”

A Ravana effigy named ‘Corona’ went up in flames at Dera Bassi and Kharar on Sunday, but there were no spectators.

However, small effigies were privately torched at many housing societies, but without any crackers.

In Bhabat village of Zirakpur, Shri Sanatan Dharam Ramlila Club celebrated Dussehra with fanfare. Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma and senior Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon were the chief guests. Police were deployed by the administration on the occasion.