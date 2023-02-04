Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Manipur's Ukhrul district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district, located 80 km northeast of the state capital Imphal, on Saturday morning, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said. The quake, which hit the town around 6.14am, occurred at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Latitude: 25.13 & Longitude: 94.67, Depth: 10 km, location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 struck parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday night. With its epicenter in Shamli, the quake hit the region at 9.31pm, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country said.

As per NCS's latest reports on earthquakes, 38 quakes were recorded within the Indian territory in the month of December. The report added that Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh reported the highest number of quakes, 6 each during this period.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or bed and stay away from glass panes, and windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires, and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop

It is also advised not to use candles and matches and put all fires out.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail