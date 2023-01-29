‘Not Switzerland or Kashmir’: Nagaland minister shares stunning pics from this state

Nagaland's higher education minister Temjen Imna Along, who went viral for his wisecracks and sarcasm, has now shared stunning images of a winter wonderland resort which looks straight out of Switzerland or Kashmir. Except that it’s not! The picturesque visuals were captured in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Comparing it to popular snowy tourist spots like Switzerland and Kashmir, the BJP state president tweeted that the photographs were from the newly built Chighu Resort at Anini in Arunachal Pradesh. He also requested Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for an invitation to the neighbouring state.

He wrote, "This ain't Switzerland nor Kashmir! This is the newly completed Chighu Resort at Anini, Arunachal Pradesh. Such a wonderful site! Isn't it? Pema Khandu Ji when are you inviting me?”

He also added the official link to the state’s tourism website.

Acknowledging Temjen’s question, Arunachal CM Khandu said that he was “always welcome in the land of rising sun”. He added that the splendid resort had a beautiful view of snow-capped mountains and pine trees.

"Dear Along Imna Ji…Mountains and valleys will enchant you with their beauty. Arunachal awaits your arrival! Do come," he wrote.

Other users chimed in agreement with many thanking the minister for sharing the images. One user even enquired about skiing options in Arunachal Pradesh.

On January 18, Khandu had also shared scenic photographs of Chigu resort. "The entire landscape of Anini in Dibang Valley district is covered in snow. The snow-covered rooftops, thin frost, ice-cold breeze, Chighu resort is draped in season's first snowfall. Visit & explore this picturesque place," the post was captioned.

Recently, Temjen was left impressed by an artist making a graphite pencil portrait of the minister. He shared the video and termed it a “timeless classic”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON