Educational institutes take part in drives for a tobacco-free Thane

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:05 IST

Educational institutes across Thane district are taking initiatives to raise awareness against tobacco. As part of awareness drives, the institutes are organising anti-tobacco rallies and pledging to go tobacco-free.

A number of schools will also create a symbolic holi by burning tobacco wrappers. More than 20,000 students across Thane have taken a pledge to work towards making their schools and surrounding areas tobacco-free. They are also placing posters around the school and its premises to draw the attention of students and parents.

Earlier this month, around 64 schools in Mumbra took out an anti-tobacco rally wherein they took to the streets dressed up like various tobacco products and performed street plays as well. “We took out a rally from Amrut Nagar till Mumbra station premises. Students from various schools in the vicinity joined us. Some also put up posters outside shops selling tobacco products mentioning the ill-effects of tobacco and how public smoking is prohibited,” said Acima Kazi, teacher at Mumbra school.

Similarly, the Thane Zilla Parishad has invited schools to go tobacco-free. “There have been various initiatives taken from time to time. In rural areas, students often get addicted from a young age. Such awareness drives make them aware of the ill effects of addictions. In addition, students ensure that the message reaches their respective homes,” said Sangita Bhagwat, education officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

Zilla Parishad schools will also follow suit with creating symbolic holi by burning tobacco wrappers. “We have taken up an initiative wherein we will collect wrappers of tobacco products and create a bonfire symbolic of the upcoming Holi celebrations. We will also involve locals so that they understand the ill effects of tobacco,” said Santosh Sonawane, teacher at a Zilla Parishad school at Shahapur.

Special drive by cops

Thane city police are also taking an initiative to conduct similar drives across the city near educational institutes. They have initiated the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 which prohibits the sale of tobacco and related products within 100 yards of any education institution in the district. A special training was held for officers to help them understand the rules and plan a strict vigil.