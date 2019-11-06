Elgar Parishad case: Court rejects bail pleas of six accused

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST

PUNE: A special court in Pune on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six accused in the Elgar Parishad case. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar.

Of the nine persons accused in the case, including Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Vara Vara Rao, Veron Gonsalves, Arun Ferriera and Sudha Bharadwaj, six had argued in front of Judge Navandar.

The three others, Gonsalves, Ferriera and Bharadwaj, had approached the Bombay High Court for bail. However, their application was rejected on October 15, a few days after Judge Navandar took over the Pune special court.

While the defence lawyers had questioned the veracity of the evidence presented in the case, Ujjwala Pawar, district government pleader and public prosecutor in the case, had provided to the court call records of the accused.

The first chargesheet in the case named 10 people, while the supplementary chargesheet named five others.

Besides the nine activists and lawyers who are currently in Yerawada central jail, four others named in the chargesheets are Dipak alias Milind Teltumbade, Prashant Bose, Rituparn Goswami and absconding CPI(M) leader Ganapathy alias Chandrashekhar.

The activists and lawyers were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.