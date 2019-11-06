e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Elgar Parishad case: Court rejects bail pleas of six accused

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A special court in Pune on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six accused in the Elgar Parishad case. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar.

Of the nine persons accused in the case, including Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Vara Vara Rao, Veron Gonsalves, Arun Ferriera and Sudha Bharadwaj, six had argued in front of Judge Navandar.

The three others, Gonsalves, Ferriera and Bharadwaj, had approached the Bombay High Court for bail. However, their application was rejected on October 15, a few days after Judge Navandar took over the Pune special court.

While the defence lawyers had questioned the veracity of the evidence presented in the case, Ujjwala Pawar, district government pleader and public prosecutor in the case, had provided to the court call records of the accused.

The first chargesheet in the case named 10 people, while the supplementary chargesheet named five others.

Besides the nine activists and lawyers who are currently in Yerawada central jail, four others named in the chargesheets are Dipak alias Milind Teltumbade, Prashant Bose, Rituparn Goswami and absconding CPI(M) leader Ganapathy alias Chandrashekhar.

The activists and lawyers were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

top news
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
Navjot Sidhu’s Kartarpur sked is ‘crystal clear’, seeks Centre’s nod for trip
Navjot Sidhu’s Kartarpur sked is ‘crystal clear’, seeks Centre’s nod for trip
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities