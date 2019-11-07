‘Encroachments on road major cause of traffic chaos in Hinjewadi IT Park’

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:35 IST

PUNE Dnyanendra Hulsure, president, Hinjewadi Employees and Residents Trust (Heart), a registered NGO, adopts the mantle of ‘citizen activist’ when it comes to Hinjewadi in general and the IT park in particular. With a first-hand, indepth understanding of the challenges and needs of the area, the current traffic mess does not surprise Hulsure in the least. Here is what Heart believes needs to be done to ensure the IT park is not choked to death by poor civic management.

What is the role Heart plays to ensure life in Hinjewadi is liveable?

‘Heart’ engages, educates and encourages employees and residents in Hinjewadi and the surrounding areas to unite and work together with government institutions, or independently on core infrastructure matters such as efficient urban mobility and public transport, sanitation, garbage and solid waste management, adequate water supply, safety and security of citizens (particularly women), 24x7 electricity supply, good governance - especially e-governance and citizen participation.

What is Heart’s analysis of the Hinjewadi traffic issue?

Various measures taken in the past to improve the situation have turned out to be a failure. It is an everyday struggle for IT professionals who have to spend hours in traffic every morning and evening. Various announcements about proposed alternate routes are making the news for the last five years with no conclusive results on the ground. The two lakh-odd software professionals commuting to Hinjewadi continue to navigate their way through horrendous traffic jams that show no signs of improving soon.

A few of the main reasons for traffic jams here is the large number of encroachments on main roads approaching Shivaji chowk, unavailability of alternate routes and a high number of private vehicles due to lack of efficient public transport. The problems would intensify further as the IT Park is likely to employ seven lakh people in the future.

Many new hotels, establishments and a residential schemes of 2,000+ flats are also being developed in the area, which will result in a further increase in the number of vehicles. Hinjewadi is also the main market for residents of the eight surrounding gram panchayats. The town planning scheme of Mahalunge is expected to help with an alternate route, but this is a long-term solution as it will take three years more at the current pace it is one.

What is your demand on priority basis for easing the traffic flow?

Remove encroachments on the roads towards Shivaji chowk, provide proper footpaths, complete the Mhalunge to Hinjewadi road work in fast track mode, and expedite the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro route. Also, repair and lane mark all roads within the MIDC.

Several government agencies are involved in managing various civic aspects in Hinjewadi. Is that an issue?

Improved collaboration between different government entities through a single coordinator or single governing body is needed.