FACE TO FACE with Parminder Singh Dhindsa‘SAD needs a course correction,must win faith of people of state’

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:18 IST

Three days after following his father, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, and resigning from the post of legislature party leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Punjab vidhan sabha, former finance minister and five-time MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa, tells HT that unlike his father who opposed Sukhbir Singh Badal as SAD president, he has no problems with Sukhbir if the party does a course correction. He was also candid enough to admit that he was reluctant to resign, but, now, however, is ready to sacrifice his political career for the good of the panth. Excerpts from an interview.

What next for you?

The next step is to bring in like-minded people with my father. We will gather everyone with an agenda. My decision was taken not for any political post or power. It is now an ideological issue. Ultimately, our strength would depend on what SAD workers decide. I have been to my districts (Sangrur and Barnala) and the public is very happy with the decision.

You are still in SAD and are simultaneously opposing it?

I am working in the party. I firmly believe that there is no alternative in Punjab other than the SAD, and the party has to do a course correction. The high command can expel me, but I will not resign because I represent a constituency.

What are shortcomings with the SAD?

SAD was a party that used to take an ideological stand for the panth and the state; this is missing now. There used to be collective leadership with every kind of view considered. Everyone’s view mattered. The mistakes it committed were not corrected. The image of our party, of making sacrifices for the larger cause has taken a beating.

If things are rectified, are you willing to accept the present leadership?

Yes. If our stand can help rectify mistakes, we will accept it, even if our political future is sacrificed.

Why did it take you a year to join your father?

Initially, I was reluctant. After my father resigned, I had the feeling that he wants to leave politics. I finally took the decision after consulting my well-wishers. My father also told me that you have been minister for ten years and a five-time MLA, what more could I expect. He asked me to listen to my conscience now.

Your father is opposed to Sukhbir as party president.

Do you also want the SAD, minus Sukhbir?

For me, it doesn’t matter under whose leadership SAD is. If my step forces Sukhbir to take corrective steps, I will be the happiest person. What matters for me is that our party goes back to its basic principles and we should win the faith of the people of Punjab. If the party had taken these corrective steps, no one would even have thought of a Third Front in Punjab.

Do you think you father resents being denied

a cabinet berth in the previous Modi government?

No question of that. He was already overage as per the formula for a ministerial berth. In fact, my father recommended the name of Prem Singh Chandumajra for a berth in the Union cabinet.