Family of Panchkula’s missing Covid-19 patient traced in Faridabad

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:09 IST

The wife, younger son and daughter of a 55-year-old male Covid-19 patient, all residents of Sector 2 here, who disappeared soon after he went missing after testing positive, have been traced in Faridabad in Haryana.

Health authorities believe the patient, son of a retired Punjab bureaucrat living in Sector 6, could be at the same location.

On Friday, only the patient’s elder son, a doctor who had alerted health authorities to his father’s Covid-19 status, was present and self-isolating at home when health teams came looking for the family.

The retired bureaucrat and his wife are in quarantine at their home.

“Their (the family’s) location has been traced to Faridabad and the patient is also suspected to be there,” a senior official privy to the investigation said on Saturday.

“No one was found at the house in Sector 2 on Saturday too, except for the patient’s elder son. The patient’s wife, daughter and younger son had left the house on Friday,” he added.

The 55-year-old man tested positive on May 17 after his sample was taken by a Delhi hospital before admission. The patient was treated for oral cancer on May 7 at a private hospital in Mumbai, and had then visited the Delhi branch of the hospital on May 16 for follow-up treatment.

Of the 25 patients in the district so far, 23 have been cured and discharged, with one fatality. There is only one active case in Panchkula, which is being treated at the civil hospital.