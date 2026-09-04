New Delhi/Chennai, Sept 4 The Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu on Friday announced a massive five-day state-wide campaign from September 20 to protest the Karnataka government's attempt to construct a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Farmers body announces 5-day state-wide protest against Mekedatu Dam from Sep 20; Urges MSP law

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President of the farmers body, P R Pandian, made this annoucement following a detailed, five-hour meeting between a farmers' delegation and Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram.

Accusing Karnataka's political leadership of pushing the Mekedatu project for political gain despite local opposition, Pandian stated that farmers will seek an audience with the prime minister, if necessary, to press their demands after the campaign that will start at Poompuhar.

While speaking to reporters, he strongly objected to the proposed dam across the River Cauvery, terming the Detailed Project Report submitted by Karnataka to the Central Water Commission as "fraudulent" and legally invalid. He noted the DPR lacks the requisite consent from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Cauvery Water Management Authority .

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{{^usCountry}} Urging the Central government to deny any environmental or forest clearance for the project, Pandian warned that the dam would be detrimental to farmers in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He stated that Karnataka farmers acknowledge that the dam would offer them no benefits due to its location deep in forested areas downstream of the Krishnarajasagara dam. "Building a dam at Mekedatu to store water under the guise of drinking water requirements during scarcity periods is unacceptable and will only ruin agriculture," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging the Central government to deny any environmental or forest clearance for the project, Pandian warned that the dam would be detrimental to farmers in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He stated that Karnataka farmers acknowledge that the dam would offer them no benefits due to its location deep in forested areas downstream of the Krishnarajasagara dam. "Building a dam at Mekedatu to store water under the guise of drinking water requirements during scarcity periods is unacceptable and will only ruin agriculture," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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As an alternative, Pandian proposed the construction of a dam at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that during a joint meeting in 2024, farmers from both states reached a consensus on the Rasimanal site, and he urged the Central government to grant permission for its construction.

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During the talks with Khattar, Pandian urged the Union government to enact legislation guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price and to implement the M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations in this regard. He called for the withdrawal of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, an end to the mandate for installing smart meters, and amendments to the Land Acquisition Act. The minister assured the delegation that the issues would be discussed with relevant departments and taken to the prime minister's attention, Pandian told reporters.

Pandian also strongly condemned the recent detention of Punjab farmers at the Haryana border during a march to Delhi organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha .

Highlighting the severe impact of the El Niño phenomenon on agriculture in Tamil Nadu, he also urged the Centre to allocate additional financial assistance under the disaster management fund. He appealed for funds to desilt water bodies in order to maintain groundwater table and to harness the upcoming northeast monsoon rains effectively.

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