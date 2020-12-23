e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers hold ‘kisan panchayat’ rally at Fatehabad, submit memorandum to BJP MLA

Farmers hold ‘kisan panchayat’ rally at Fatehabad, submit memorandum to BJP MLA

BJP MLA Duda Ram said he stands in solidarity with farmers and is hoping that the government will resolve the issue in the next two to three days.

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

The farmers on Wednesday held a ‘kisan panchayat’ rally at Fatehabad and submitted a memorandum to MLAs part of the BJP-JJP government asking them to extend support to the peasants’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

Mandeep Singh, state president of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We have submitted memorandums to MLAs of the BJP-JJP government to show solidarity with us. In Fatehabad, we have submitted a memorandum to local BJP MLA Duda Ram and asked him to stand with us in this fight,” he added.

BJP MLA Duda Ram said he stands in solidarity with farmers and is hoping that the government will resolve the issue in the next two to three days. “I have full sympathy with the agitators and our government will break the deadlock. Our government is committed to protect farmers’ rights,” he added.

