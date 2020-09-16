e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers take out protest march in Mohali against proposed agri laws, power bill

Farmers take out protest march in Mohali against proposed agri laws, power bill

Wishing to meet Punjab governor, the protesters refused to handover their memorandum of demands to the ADC at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Farmer leaders during a sit-in protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Farmer leaders during a sit-in protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

Continuing their agitation against Centre’s agriculture ordinances and power amendment bill, several farmers’ organisations on Wednesday held a protest in Mohali.

The farmers, including members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rajewal and Lakhowal, began their protest march from Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase 8 towards the Punjab governor’s house in Chandigarh, but were stopped at the Chandigarh-Mohali border near YPS roundabout.

However, eight members were later allowed to proceed to the governor’s residence. When they reached at the gate, the ADC to governor came to receive their memorandum of demands, but the farmers refused to hand it over saying that they will do so only if the governor agreed to meet them.

Earlier on Tuesday, BKU workers were booked for blocking NH 21 and violating social distancing norms during a protest in Kharar.

BKU Rajewal president Balbir Singh Rajewal stated that the BJP’s anti-farmer face had been exposed with the introduction of the three agriculture ordinances in the Lok Sabha. Other farm leaders said the Union government wanted to sell commodities to the corporate houses by not giving the right price to the farmers. Farmers of Punjab were meeting 70 to 80 per cent of the food grain requirement of the country, but such laws would destroy them, added the BKU chief.

The protesting farmers also discussed their issues and pledged to fight for their rights in a united manner. The farmers wore black robes and raised slogans against the Union government.

The spokespersons appealed to the farmers not to allow the MPs, who had voted in favour of the ordinances, to enter their villages.

Rajewal said due to the lethal policies of the Centre, farmers were already on the verge of suicide and now with the implementation of new laws, there was a feeling of uneasiness, resentment and insecurity among them.

