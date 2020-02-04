e-paper
Fazilka admn on alert after locusts attack

Fazilka admn on alert after locusts attack

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Even as the locusts attack in three villages along India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district has been contained, the officials of agriculture department are keeping a close vigil on the situation in the region.

Different teams of the department have been visiting the villages and we are prepared to tackle any new situation, said Fazilka chief agricultural officer Manjit Singh. He said no fresh locusts attack has been reported in any village of the district. He said that crops have suffered no damage in the villages where swarms of insects arrived on Sunday night.

There was no report of locusts from Bathinda, Muktsar and Faridkot districts after insects attacked Fazilka villages.

Bathinda chief agricultural officer Gurditta Singh said, “Even though locusts haven’t reached the district after they attacked crops in Fazilka on Monday, they have chemicals and spray pumps ready to tackle any further situation.”

