Ferozepur ASI fires at man who filed a complaint against him

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:13 IST

: Assistant sub inspector (ASI), who fired at a person who filed a complaint against him to the vigilance bureau (VB) in Ferozepur on Monday, has been arrested by the police.

Palla Singh, from village Taran Wali under Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, said that he had filed a complaint to VB against Om Parkash, an ASI of Punjab police, for demanding a bribe from him. Palla said the ASI had been pressuring him to take back his complaint.

In a statement, Palla Singh said that on Monday at 09:30 am, the ASI came to his house along with 7 to 8 accomplices in a car (PB05Y7496) and forced the complainant into reaching a settlement and taking back the case filed against him.

“When I didn’t pay any heed to his plea, the ASI fired at me. I had a narrow escape but sustained injuries. When I raised an alarm, some passers-by came to my help and caught hold of the ASI and one of his accomplices,” said Palla in his statement. Mamdot police reached the spot and arrested the ASI and his accomplice who were detained by the people.

District superintendent of police Satnam Singh acknowledged the incident, adding that the accused had been arrested and law would take its own course. Palla Singh, who has been hospitalised, has appealed to higher police officials for justice.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:12 IST