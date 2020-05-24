e-paper
Home / Cities / Ferozepur division's 250th Shramik special train departs from Ludhiana

Ferozepur division’s 250th Shramik special train departs from Ludhiana

The train left for Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh with around 1,600 passengers. Apart from this, 10 other trains departed from the station on Saturday.

May 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ludhiana
Police deployed on railway tracks near Jagroan bridge area to prevent illegal boarding on Shramik Special trains in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Police deployed on railway tracks near Jagroan bridge area to prevent illegal boarding on Shramik Special trains in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Ferozepur division’s 250th Shramik special train departed from the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

The train left for Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh with around 1,600 passengers. Apart from this, 10 other trains departed from the station on Saturday.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur Division, said that as many as 250 trains have been sent from the division since May 5. He added that around 3.11 lakh migrants have travelled through these trains to their respective hometowns.

“Of 250 trains, 172 have carried migrants to different districts of Uttar Pradesh, 51 trains have left to Bihar, 10 trains to Madhya Pradesh, six each to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, one each to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand,” he said while adding that more trains will run in coming days.

A THOUGHTFUL GESTURE

Agarwal added that the division and district administration Reasi have collaborated with Katra based non-government organisation to provide toys, gifts, toffee and chocolates to children aboard the Shramik Special Train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that this small effort was made to bring smiles on the faces of little ones who have to travel a long distance in the train.

