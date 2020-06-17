Filing of fresh cases begins in Mohali district courts

cities

After a three-month hiatus, filing of fresh cases has finally started in the district courts here.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, president of the Mohali District Bar Association Manpreet Singh Chahal said, “Now, all kinds of new cases can be filed in the court but, for the time being, the hearing will be held only on urgent cases. One advocate cannot represent more than two cases in a court and hearing on newly filed non-urgent matters will be adjourned for the time being till next dates.”

He said, “At a meeting held with district and sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai, it was decided that, at present, in view the coronavirus, minimum attendance of the public should be ensured. Therefore, no hearings shall be held on non-urgent matters, except anticipatory bail pleas and stay matters.”

He added, “In case all the parties concerned agree, then normal cases may be heard with the permission of the court.

Since the implementation of lockdown in March, the work in the courts has almost come to a standstill and no case has been filed other than cases of anticipatory bail and stay. No hearing is being held in the pending cases as well.