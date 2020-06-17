e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Filing of fresh cases begins in Mohali district courts

Filing of fresh cases begins in Mohali district courts

Since the implementation of lockdown in March, the work in the courts has almost come to a standstill and no case has been filed other than cases of anticipatory bail and stay.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 02:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

After a three-month hiatus, filing of fresh cases has finally started in the district courts here.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, president of the Mohali District Bar Association Manpreet Singh Chahal said, “Now, all kinds of new cases can be filed in the court but, for the time being, the hearing will be held only on urgent cases. One advocate cannot represent more than two cases in a court and hearing on newly filed non-urgent matters will be adjourned for the time being till next dates.”

He said, “At a meeting held with district and sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai, it was decided that, at present, in view the coronavirus, minimum attendance of the public should be ensured. Therefore, no hearings shall be held on non-urgent matters, except anticipatory bail pleas and stay matters.”

He added, “In case all the parties concerned agree, then normal cases may be heard with the permission of the court.

Since the implementation of lockdown in March, the work in the courts has almost come to a standstill and no case has been filed other than cases of anticipatory bail and stay. No hearing is being held in the pending cases as well.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In