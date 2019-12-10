Fire at five-storey building in Khoda, none injured

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:43 IST

Ghaziabad: Timely intervention by the district fire department averted a major tragedy in Khoda after a fire broke out on the first floor flat of a five-storey building there on Tuesday afternoon.

The firemen rescued about eight persons from the buildings and quickly doused the flames.

According to police, a fire was reported from the flat in Archana Vihar pocket of Khoda on Tuesday afternoon. The fire department received a call around 3.46pm and five fire tenders, including those from Noida, were rushed to the spot.

The flat, according to officials, was locked as its owner, Ramji Mishra, had gone to his village in eastern UP and his children were in school.

“The flat was on fire and we suspect that it was triggered due to a short-circuit. The fire was raging and had also engulfed the balcony of a second-floor flat. There were two LPG cylinders kept at Mishra’s house while there were two smaller LPG cylinders in the other flat. Had any of the cylinders caught fire, it would have resulted in a major tragedy,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, said.

“The occupants of the second floor flat had run downstairs when the fire started. However, eight to 10 persons were present in the other flats and they rushed to the roof even as our fire tenders doused the flames. It took us about an hour to douse the fire as we had roped in smaller fire trucks, keeping in mind that Khoda has small lanes. There was no loss of life or any injury,” Singh added.

On Sunday morning, 43 persons had died at illegal factory at Anaj Mandi in Delhi.

Following the incident, the Ghaziabad administration had also ordered a crackdown on illegal factories.

“During the drive carried out at Gagan Vihar on Tuesday, officials acted against 20 such units. Twelve of these sealed while eight were demolished. The factory owners could not produce any document validating their operations. Legal action is also being taken up against the errant owners,” a spokesperson of Ghaziabad district magistrate said.