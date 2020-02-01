e-paper
Firefighter injured while dousing fire in Mumbra house

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:48 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Thane A 20-year-old firefighter suffered injuries on his head while dousing a fire in a residential complex in Mumbra, Thane, on Thursday evening. Moin Shaikh, who suffered injuries, was operating Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to douse the fire on the fourth floor of Momin Society in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra.

A major fire broke out in Momin Society around 7.30pm on the fourth floor of the four storey Momin housing society in Mumbra. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the flat owned by Aziz Mullah. The fire brigade team sent two fire engines, one water tanker and one quick response vehicle to douse the fire.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Shaikh was operating the jet of QRV when it hit him hard on his head. His condition is stable.”

