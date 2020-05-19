e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / First train to north-east from Haryana to leave this week

First train to north-east from Haryana to leave this week

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 23:04 IST
Prayag Arora Desai
Prayag Arora Desai
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The Haryana government is arranging the first shramik special train to ferry migrants to Guwahati in Assam later this week. The train is scheduled to leave Gurugram railway station between May 22 and May 24, according to officials aware of the matter.

Dalbir Duggal, nodal officer for the repatriation of migrants to the north-east, said, “The date of the train is still tentative. We urge those seeking to travel on this train to register on Haryana’s online portal for migrants. We will arrange special buses to bring migrants from other districts to Gurugram, where they will be screened for symptoms of Covid-19 before being allowed to board the train.”

Punung Kipa, an Assamese migrant who has been stuck in Gurugram since the lockdown began in late March, said many like him were hoping to catch the train to Guwahati this week. “There are hundreds of us from the north-east who have been waiting for a way back. We initially tried to walk to Delhi, but the border has been shut so we are stuck here. We want to go back home,” Kipa said.

Multiple migrants from northeastern states other than Assam also said they will be attempting to make the journey via the special train later this week. Guyjom Ingo, from Arunachal Pradesh, said, “We will go to Guwahati and then see what arrangements are being made for further travel. It will do even if we are able to get a train to West Bengal. We just want to get close to home.”

Between May 21 and May 26, 38 special trains are expected to leave Haryana for Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. According to information shared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, over 188,000 migrants have been transported to their home states via special trains and buses, as of May 19 morning.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In