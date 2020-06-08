e-paper
Home / Cities / Five fresh cases of Covid-19 take Mohali district count to 136

Five fresh cases of Covid-19 take Mohali district count to 136

Four of the infected people are contacts of a 20-year-old constable who tested positive on June 6

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two days after a 20-year-old constable posted with the quick response team at the Kharar courts complex in Mohali was tested positive for Covid-19, his 42-year-old mother and 39-year-old uncle, both residents of Kurali, and two friends, aged 25 and 28, of Neolka village in Kharar were also found infected on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man, who resides in a housing society in Sector 66, also tested positive, taking the district’s total count to 136.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the Sector-66 man had recently hosted some friends from Mumbai. His contacts are being traced.

“All patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and are in stable condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, two woman — one from Sector 71 and other from Sector 77 — were discharged from hospital, taking the number of recoveries to 110. With three deaths so far, the number of active cases are 23.

