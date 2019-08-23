Five men rape mentally ill woman in Sakinaka; 3 held

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:02 IST

The Sakinaka police on Wednesday arrested three of the five men who allegedly raped a 20-year-old mentally ill woman from their neighbourhood.

According to the Sakinaka police, they received a missing complaint from the woman’s family on Tuesday evening. Around 10.30pm, an acquaintance saw her in the area near a public school and got her

home. She told her family that one of the accused called her and took her to a secluded jungle, where he was joined by four of his friends, said police. “They raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” said the officer.

Based on her family member’s statement, the Sakinaka police lodged an FIR under section 376 D (gang rape), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant public prosecutor Gopinath Khade said, “Investigators sought seven-day custody of the accused for their medical examination, detailed investigation and collection of evidence. The magistrate court granted it to them.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:02 IST