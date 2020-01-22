Five persons convicted of smuggling poppy husk

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:26 IST

A special court of Judge Arun Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday sentenced five persons to 12 years in jail in a drug recovery case. Police had recovered 47 bags each containing around 34kg poppy husk loaded in a truck from the godown of the prime accused.

Those convicted are Pavittar Singh, Karam Singh and Davinder Singh of Ludhiana, Darshan Singh and Ram Lal of Sangrur and Paramanand of Bindashu in Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered on March 3, 2016 under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Sahnewal police station.

The prosecution stated that on March 2, 2016, the police had laid a naka at Kohara Chowk following a tip-off that the accused were moving a huge consignment of contraband.

The godown of Pavittar Singh is located on Sahnewal road and the drug was being unloaded at that time, the police had been told by informers. However, the police conducted a raid at the warehouse and found truck full of plastic bags.

On request of the accused, a gazetted officer was called to the spot and the truck was thoroughly searched.

Samples were collected, which on being examined proved that the bags contained poppy husk.