Five transit camps set up for migrating sheep breeders in Himachal’s Chamba

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:54 IST

The animal husbandry department has set up five transit camps at Thulel, Khargat, Lahru, Berangal and Koti in Chamba district for providing veterinary aid and other logistics to the migrating sheep breeders.

A department spokesperson on Wednesday said the seasonal migration of sheep breeders was going on smoothly in the district and the 280 flocks that had entered Chamba so far had been covered.

He said Gujjars were yet to start migrating to Chamba with their livestock.

“Currently, veterinary institutions are providing regular services amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, and sufficient stock of medicines and vaccines is available with the department,” the spokesperson said, adding that from Thursday onwards, veterinary dispensaries will also be opened.

The official said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had allowed the free movement of nomads along with their livestock. The state government has already directed to provide all logistical support besides rations to the migratory sheep and animal breeders like Gaddis, Gujjars, etc.

Till now, 500 migrating livestock owners have been contacted and about 150 ration kits have been provided to them by the local administrations in Sirmour, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra. The spokesperson said that some issues regarding the sale of surplus livestock were reported by the flock owners and the same will be normalised once the retail shops will be opened.

The official added that HP Milk Federation and Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch in Bilaspur district were processing milk regularly. Daily procurement of milk by the federation has increased to 80,000 litres per day from the earlier 65,000 litres/day. Permits are being issued for transporting fodder from the neighbouring districts and approximately 35,000 quintal dry fodder has been received in the state since the beginning of the lockdown.

As far as marketing of milk form Gujjars is concerned, 28 gram panchayats where community members are based are currently coronavirus hotspots and therefore their sales have been affected. People in these areas have been advised to prepare products like ghee, cheese, etc., from the surplus milk. The spokesperson added that the department had not received any reports of problems being faced by Gaddis and Gujjars