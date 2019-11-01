Flouting Epca ban, hot-mix plants used for road work in G Noida

cities

Noida: Despite a blanket ban on any activity that may cause air pollution in the wake of the ‘severe’ air quality in the region, running of hot mix plants, repair of roads and garbage burning continued unabated in the city Friday.

According to residents, contractors of the Greater Noida authority have been fixing potholes on Vikas Marg, towards Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida West for the past few days even at night – overnight activity has been banned since October 25 by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) as the region is reeling under severe pollution since Diwali.

Epca Friday had imposed a complete ban on all types of construction activities till November 5, as the air quality had Delhi-NCR, worsened further.

Despite the fresh orders, construction was on in full swing on busy Vikas Marg, which connects Noida to Greater Noida West, with the hot mix plants emitting thick black fumes.

While the officials of Greater Noida authority denied that any such activity was taking place, a spot check revealed otherwise ( see photo) — road carpeting work was on in full swing, generating a lot of dust.

“There is no repair work on to our knowledge. How can it be there when all such activities have been banned till November 5? We are serious about the air quality and therefore, it has been decided to halt all construction work till November 10,” PK Kaushik, deputy general manager, Greater Noida authority, said.

According to commuters and those who live around, norms are not adhered to, no matter how worse the air quality.

“It’s ironic that on one hand, the Epca and administration call for strict action and, on the other, contractors are either not aware or not concerned. The road was being repaired in the evening when pollution is at its peak. Their outdated hot mix plants not just pollute, but also cause traffic congestion that leads to vehicular emissions,” environmentalist Vikrant Tongad, who lives in Greater Noida, said.

The officials of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said they are looking into the matter. “We will act against those responsible,” Anil Kumar Singh, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida, said.

Residents of Greater Noida also reported a number of open burning of garbage and horticulture waste on the roadside.

“This is not new. Heaps of garbage and grass kept burning for about two hours even after our complaint. Later, the authority sent a team to douse the fire. But the question is why is waste dumped on the roadside or on vacant plots,” Rajiv Jain, a resident of Ace Premium, near Delta zone of Greater Noida, said.

Harinder Bhati, a resident of Beta-2, Greater Noida, also reported a fire on the green belt opposite Omaxe mall.

“This is a common scene here. The question is why are the trimmings or garbage dumped on the roadside,” Bhati said.

Officials said there are a number of fire incidents as miscreants often set garbage afire and flee.

“We have water tankers and earth movers always ready to go. We are also ensuring that horticulture waste is not dumped on roadsides,” BP Singh, general manager (health), Greater Noida authority, said.

