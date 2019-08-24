Follow station rule: Walk on the left always

cities

To ensure better crowd management on railway platforms and bridges, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated an awareness drive.

Starting Monday, every evening during peak hours, RPF officers, posted at bridges and exit gates of Diva, Dombivli and Kalyan railway stations, will distribute stickers to commuters.

The police will ask them to stick it on their mobile phones. The stickers reads: My Left is my Right, Please keep Left.

On Friday, commuters were asked to walk on the left side of the platform to prevent a stampede-like situation.

The awareness drive will continue for another week at these stations, according to RPF officials.

The move was started after the closure of Kalyan-end bridge at Dombivli.

“The central line, especially towards Karjat and Kasara side are getting crowded,” said Pradip Kinholkar, police inspector, RPF.

The police have started the initiative to ensure that people maintain discipline at railway stations which see huge crowd.

Dombivli, Kalyan and Diva are crowded railway stations as they are undergoing repair works.

“Since commuters have access to restricted spaces, it leads to crowded bridges at peak hours. That’s why we have started the awareness drive,” he said.

Commuters, who have been facing chaos at stations almost every day, said it would bring relief if all follow the rule.

“This is the need of the hour as people do not follow the basic rule and often when trains arrive, there is a rush on the platform or the bridge. The move will help bring discipline,” said Nikhil Jaitley, 34, a commuter from Dombivli.

