Former bureaucrat recalls Pune’s ‘best practices’ during 2009 Swine Flu outbreak in city Abhay Khairnar

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:17 IST

PUNE: In August 2009 when India’s first Swine flu (H1N1) death happened in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) played an important role in bringing the pandemic under control.

Retired IAS officer Mahesh Zagade, who was then the Pune municipal commissioner and in the forefront of the efforts to control the pandemic recalled the various measures that were adopted to bring the spread under control.

Influenza 1A or Swine flu was caused by the H1N1 virus strain with symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness and body aches. Pune recoreded more than 10,000 H1N1 positve cases till August 2009 and as many as 144 deaths in the city.

In 2010, Babasaheb Tandale and six other researchers from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, published a paper in the international BMC Infectious Diseases peer-reviewed journal. Their paper titled ‘Seroepidemiology of pandemic influenza A (H1N1) 2009 virus infections in Pune, India’ noted: “Pune city reported the first pandemic influenza A (H1N1) 2009 case on 22nd June 2009. The first pandemic death in Pune on 3rd August 2009 caused panic in the general public. Subsequently, widespread transmission was reported in community.”

“The entire PMC staff worked very hard to handle the Swine flu outbreak. Not just the health department, but rest all departments including the engineering division worked round the clock during H1N1 pandemic. The health staff did the contact tracing thoroughly thus, bringing to light the people who came in contact with the positive patients within a few hours,” Zagade recalled.

He said while local urban bodies are best suited to handle such pandemics as they have enough health staff and infrastructure, in the case of the current Coronavirus global pandemic, the situation in Pune is being handled by the revenue department as the PMC appeared to be a little slow in taking the necessary steps.

He recalled that while handling the H1N1 episode, the PMC “went a step ahead and broke the protocal given by the state government. As per protocol, it was mandatory to have only one screening centre in the city which was at Naidu Hospital. We, however, started the screening centres at three places. Then health secretary got angry with me for breaking the protocol. HOwever, as it was in the interest of the citizens and was giving results, I went ahead. With the consent of the Chief Secretary, we eventually opened 47 screening centres in the city,” he said.

As the municipal commissioner, he did not hesitate to invoke the BPMC (Bombay Municipal Corporation Act, 1949) section 319 which empowered him to issue stern warning to private medical doctors and citizens to cooperate and reveal details about H1N1 affected people.

“It was found that private hospitals were not informing the PMC. But after invoking section 319, all such cases were referred to PMC hospitals and we immediately began the tammi flu treatment protocol,” he said.

He recalled that the then Union health minister Gulam Nabi Azad personally called him and took details of the efforts that had been taken in Pune.

A team from the union government was sent to take note of Pune’s best practices and replicate it in the other cities.

Vaishali Jadhav medical officer with the PMC recalled that it was the team work of all the departments and mainly of the health department which enabled the civic body to handle the H1N1 crisis.

“We formed the teams of nurses and sanitary staff to identify persons coming in contacts with positive cases. Immediately we started them tamiflu. Even our staff uses to call these contacts every day to check whether they are taking the tablets on time. The death ratio and positive cases of Pune city drastically came down but as Pune was giving good treatment, critical patients from all parts of the state were brought to Pune. The number of patients from Pune was almost zero but as outside patients were coming to the city, it was adding to Pune’s number of positive cases,” he said.

Pune’s best practices during Swine Flu pandemic, 2009

* Screening centres to detect H1N1 cases increased from 1 to 47

* BPMC section 219 invoked making it mandatory for doctors and hospitals to reveal details of patients with H1N1 symptoms.

* special team of nurses formed to trace first-level contacts with positive patients

* Daily monitoring of patients with symptoms by Sanitary staff

* Solid waste management staff ensured cleanliness in the city

* Special meetings with private doctors to create awareness and share details of treatment protocol.

* Meeting with school principals to create awareness among children and their families.

* Engineering department asked to ensure good infrastructure at all clinics and hospitals