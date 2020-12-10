Former Kharar MLA against ‘indiscriminate’ cutting of trees at Mohali health centre

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:11 IST

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha and former Kharar MLA Bir Devinder Singh has taken a strong objection to the indiscriminate cutting of 35-year-old trees at Primary Health Centre in Phase 3B1, Mohali, under the pretext of upgrading the health facilities.

Singh has urged the National Green Tribunal to intervene and take cognizance of the callousness of the health department. He said, “The green cover of the satellite town was being mercilessly destroyed without rationale. Unfortunately, old trees are being cut under broad daylight without any tangible justification.”

Singh pointed out that the trees were over 35-year-old and were planted during the inauguration of the PHC in 1986. He sought clarification from the concerned authorities whether they had obtained formal approval or not.