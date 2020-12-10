e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Former Kharar MLA against ‘indiscriminate’ cutting of trees at Mohali health centre

Former Kharar MLA against ‘indiscriminate’ cutting of trees at Mohali health centre

Singh has urged the National Green Tribunal to intervene and take cognizance of the callousness of the health department

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha and former Kharar MLA Bir Devinder Singh has taken a strong objection to the indiscriminate cutting of 35-year-old trees at Primary Health Centre in Phase 3B1, Mohali, under the pretext of upgrading the health facilities.

Singh has urged the National Green Tribunal to intervene and take cognizance of the callousness of the health department. He said, “The green cover of the satellite town was being mercilessly destroyed without rationale. Unfortunately, old trees are being cut under broad daylight without any tangible justification.”

Singh pointed out that the trees were over 35-year-old and were planted during the inauguration of the PHC in 1986. He sought clarification from the concerned authorities whether they had obtained formal approval or not.

top news
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD
Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In