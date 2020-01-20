From student leader to BJP’s national prez, Nadda has traversed a wide arc in politics

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:00 IST

With his appointment as BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda has become the first politician from Himachal to be elevated to the position. There is no doubt that Nadda had come a long way from his days as a student leader.

Nadda, who is reputed to be a master strategist and quintessential organisation man, was born in Patna on December 2, 1960. He took an active part in the JP movement in 1975 and later joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh student wing, while he was studying at Patna University. Notably, his father NL Nadda was the vice-chancellor of the university.

After graduating from Patna University, Nadda completed his bachelor of laws (LLB) degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). In 1983, he was elected as president of HPU Students’ Central Association.

In 1990, he was made Himachal Pradesh’s BJP organising secretary and in 1991 he was appointed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at the age of 31.

He was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in 1993 and was the leader of opposition. Nadda was also adjudged as the best parliamentarian in Himachal and is known for his Hindi and English oratory skills.

Nadda was re-elected in 1998 and was made health minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP govenrment.

He was again elected to the assembly in 2007 and served as the forest minister before quitting his post in 2010 to become the BJP national general secretary. Nadda was elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal in 2012 and the next year was again appointed party general secretary. In 2014 he was appointed member secretary of the BJP Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body. In the same year, he joined the Prime Minsiter Narender Modi-led government as Union health minister.

He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2018. In June 2019, he was appointed as BJP’s national working president.

Nadda’s elevation as national president has been widely appreciated by saffron party workers in Himachal while the opposition is also hailing his appointment at the national-level in subdued voices.

“It is matter of pride for the state that a leader from a small state like Himachal got an opportunity to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said newly-elected state president Rajeev Bindal. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur along with Bindal filed one set of nominations seconding Nadda’s candidature.

The top brass of the state is already in Delhi to attend Nadda’s appointment. Thakur had reached Delhi yesterday evening to attend the ceremony.

“Nadda ji has been my colleague for a long time. In his student days he had always been highly organised, articulate and hard working . He posses very good organisational skills,” sais former vice-president of the party and HIMFED chairperson Ganesh Dutt.

Shanta Kumar congratulates Nadda

Veteran BJP leader and ex-chief minister Shanta Kumar on Monday hailed appointment of former Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda as party’s national president.

Shanta said that it was a historic day and a great honour for Himachal Pradesh that a man from the tiny hill state would be at the helm of one of the world’s largest political parties for the next few years.

Congratulating the newly elect party chief, Shanta described Nadda as dedicated worker, master strategist and a visionary leader.