Gang of burglars decamp with 7 phones in Ludhiana

Gang of burglars decamp with 7 phones in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A gang of burglars targeted a mobile phone shop in Civil Lines and decamped with seven mobile phones on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jagjit Singh, the complainant and the owner of the shop, said, “When I reached the shop on Wednesday morning, I was shocked to see it ransacked.”

“On checking, I found that seven mobile phones were missing,” he said. He said the burglars intruded the shop by breaking open the door on the roof.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have been scanning the closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) installed in the area to identify the accused.

