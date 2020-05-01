GB Nagar admin chalks out plan to send stranded students to hometowns; more Covid-19 beds to be set up

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:14 IST

Noida:

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar is making arrangements for travel of stranded students from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states of the country, in order to help them reach their hometowns.

According to officials, there are hundreds of stranded students in various educational institutes of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district administration is circulating an online form for students to fill in their details and apply for the permission to go back to their hometowns.

The move has been taken on the orders of the UP government, the officials said.

“As per the orders of the state government, we have initiated measures to identify stranded students and to send them back to their hometowns. All the required arrangements will be made for such students to reach homes safely. We have circulated the online form for students to apply. Once we receive all the applications, we will be able to identify the exact number of students who need to go back,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police commissioner Alok Singh took a meeting with officials concerned to ensure that the medical screening of all the students who need to go back should be done properly.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed to increase the number of Covid-19 care beds in Gautam Budh Nagar. The health department officials in Lucknow have given their estimation of number of beds that can be increased at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30, and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

As per the list of the state health department, Sharda Hospital can have 400 Covid-19 care beds while currently, it has 200. GIMS has a capacity of 150 such beds and it has around 25-30 right now. The paediatric hospital can have a capacity of 50 beds and it has already achieved the number, the health department said.

The district health department has also roped in the ESIC Model Hospital in Noida to use it as a Covid-19 hospital, but it will be used only if the situation demands, the officials said, adding that similar tie-ups have been done with Kailash Hospital and Jaypee Hospital in Noida.

“We have got the idea about increasing the number of beds at the three Covid-19 hospitals from the state government officials. We are doing an audit to finalise the number of beds, which will be increased in each hospital. Currently, we have around 300 isolation beds ready in the district and there is no scarcity of beds. We have also roped in other private hospitals to make arrangement, if the situation arises,” the DM added.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration said on Friday that the lockdown restrictions will not be eased in the district and further decisions will be made as per the directions of the state government as the countrywide lockdown in red zones has been extended by two weeks.