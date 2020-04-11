Ghaziabad: Govt doctor among two new Covid-19 cases, 90 staffers of Dasna health centre sent to quarantine

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:09 IST

Ghaziabad: The superintendent of Dasna community health centre (CHC), apart from another man, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. According to officials, this is the first case of a medical staff being infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Ghaziabad district. Nearly 90 health care workers of the CHC have been sent to quarantine.

The doctor had also been deputed as the nodal officer for the quarantine centre at Sundardeep College which is 180-bed facility.

“The doctor had wo days ago voluntarily taken up the test and his reports came positive. The other patient is about 22 years of age and hails from Masuri. He had attended a religious congregation in Delhi and his first test report was negative. We later sent him to home isolation on April 9. But his second test report turned positive,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad, said.

According to officials, the 22-year-old from Masuri was brought to MMG Hospital on April 7.

The CMO said two new patients are admitted to the Level 1 Covid-19 hospital in Muradnagar.

According to officials, the district now has a total of 27 Covid-19 cases and 15 of them are linked to people who attended religious congregations.

“Five of 15 are from Masuri area which is already declared as a hot spot and was sealed till the morning of April 15 on the state government’s directions. The family of the 22-year-old patient has already been quarantined. Apart from that, the health care workers of the CHC have been quarantined and the other contacts of the doctor are being traced,” Dr Gupta added.

According to officials, the doctor was also present at an event in Sanjay Nagar hospital on April 7 when a sampling booth was opened but they said social distancing was maintained there.

According to the officials of the Uttar Pradesh government, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is now 448 (till Saturday evening).

“We have identified about 2,428 persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat and 2,231 of them are under quarantine. The passports of 259 foreign nationals have also been seized as they had come on tourist visas and attended religious congregations,” Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home), said.