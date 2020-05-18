Ghaziabad: Sampling centre to be shifted out of L2 Covid hospital

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:47 IST

The district health department has planned to shift the Covid-19 sampling centre of the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital, which is an L-2 category dedicated Covid hospital and is currently treating 21 cases of Covid-19 positive patients, who have arrived within the last three days.

“The hospital area is now a highly infectious zone and a containment area. So, we have planned to shift the sampling centre to our quarantine centre at Govindpuram. Due to the arrival of Covid patients, we did not call suspected cases to the sampling centre on Monday, while Sunday was an off day. It was only on Saturday that suspected patients came to the facility despite the presence of Covid patients,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

“As per the protocol, it is not advised to have sampling centre at a Covid treatment facility. We have two other quarantine centres, where sampling of suspected cases, as well as the entry of the general public, are allowed. The two are at RKGIT College on Delhi Meerut Road, and at the engineering college in Dasna. There are norms that those giving samples should stay in home quarantine till their reports are received,” CMO added.

The UP government has come up with a three-tier dedicated Covid hospital system across the state. The L-1 category hospitals are meant for Covid-19 positive patients having no complications while the L-2 category hospitals are meant for patients who have moderate complications. The L-3 category hospitals are meant for admission of patients requiring critical care.

The CMO further added that there was a recent case when a man from Bihar had come for sampling in Ghaziabad and his reports turned positive. “We searched for him but the man had fled to Bihar while giving us a fake address in Ghaziabad. So, it will now be mandatory for all those who give samples to remain in home quarantine till the reports are received. Their proper identification and addresses will also be maintained,” CMO added.

Meanwhile, residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Kaushambi Apartments served a legal notice to the district magistrate, CMO and other officials for their alleged inaction to seal and take up proper sanitisation of a residential building, from where a Covid-19 positive case was reported on May 15.

“Ever since the case came to light on May 15, we have been requesting the officials for proper sanitization of the building, apart from taking up sampling of close contacts of the patients. But there was no response from officials. We had no option left but to serve the officials concerned a legal notice. Our right to life has been violated by the inaction on part of the officials.So we informed them through a legal notice that we will be moving to Supreme Court in a petition,” said VK Mittal, president of KARWA.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls and messages over the issue. “We have taken up sanitisation of the building and sealing order has been issued for the building at Kaushambi. On Monday we have three more positive cases, which has taken our tally to 189. The three cases are from Loni, Kadkad Model and Pasonda in Sahibabad,” the CMO added.