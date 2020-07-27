e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase

Ghaziabad: Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad The police on Monday morning recovered the body of an unidentified woman, which was stuffed inside a suitcase, from New Hindon Vihar adjacent to GT Road.

According to the police, the hands and legs of the deceased were tied with a dupatta. The woman appeared to be married and in the age group of 24 to 25 years, they said.

“There were no external injury marks on her body, but her face had turned blackish which probably suggests that she died of suffocation. However, the exact cause of her death will be known only after the post mortem report comes in. It seems that she was murdered due to some family dispute,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

“We have formed several teams to investigate the case. Information has also been sought from nearby districts about any missing person and also to ascertain her identity,” Mishra added.

The woman was wearing a yellow coloured kurta with Mehandi in her hands and legs, the police said.

The area from where the suitcase was recovered comes under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station.

According to the police, they are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas as they found marks of tyres of a car and a bike from near the place where the suitcase was found. The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours of Monday. The police received the information from locals around 7am on Monday.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In