‘Globe of Hope’ with a message – say no to plastic bottles

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:05 IST

AGRA A ‘Globe of Hope’ has been installed at the ‘Sur Sadan’ roundabout in Agra to spread awareness about the ill-effects of plastic on the environment.

Members of ‘Unfold Foundation’, an NGO of Agra, have created this globe by using 4,000 used plastic bottles.

“By making this globe, we want to give a message that if we don’t stop using plastic, the whole earth will be converted into plastic,” said Dr Meeta Kulshreshta, coordinator of Unfold Foundation, which is working against plastic pollution for the last five years.

“We hope to change people’s habit of using plastic bottles,” she added.

Kulshreshta added, “This globe has been made with 4,000 discarded water bottles. In Agra alone, around 35,000 to 40,000 bottles are used every day in hotels, restaurants and private offices by tourists and residents etc. So we can imagine how many bottles are used across the globe.”

“We have collected the bottles from hotels/restaurants and residents. It took six months to complete the globe costing about Rs 60,000. Besides plastic bottles, there is a frame of iron rods and LED lights are also installed on it for illumination at night,” she said.

Kulshreshta said, “We also appeal to the government that safe drinking water should be available at all public places, monuments, market places etc so that people don’t have to buy water bottles.”

This globe will give a boost to the ‘Swachh and Swastha Bharat Abhiyaan’ too, she emphasised.

“Currently, the globe has been installed at Sur Sadan roundabout near Agra Nagar Nigam office. In a week, it is likely to be inaugurated by Agra mayor Naveen Jain,” she added. -Yogesh Dubey