GMDA finds 18 wine shops encroaching upon its land

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:16 IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified 18 wine and beer shops located along the Southern and Northern Peripheral Roads (SPR and NPR) that are using authority’s land illegally for entry and exit points between the shops and main roads.

The shop owners used cemented entries and exits with tiles without seeking permission from the authority, officials said. On Wednesday, a team of officials from GMDA’s enforcement wing dismantled the tiles with JCB machines – in the presence of police force. There was no resistance from the shop owners, the officials said.

Last week, the GMDA had conducted a survey of all wine shops to check their land status. It found that all the 18 shops had extended their fronts in green belt of SPR and NPR, and cut out entry and exit also through green belt on their own.

Pradeep Atri, GMDA superintending engineer, said, “Authority’s enforcement team dismantled tiles. Now, the land will be used for greenery. All 18 shop owners had been using authority’s land illegally for their personal benefit. If they attempt to do the same again, the authority will register a police case against offenders.”

The wine shop owners said they will apply for the land for entry and exit points, without which their wine shops will have no access from the main road.

Five wine shops are located along SPR between Sector 55/56 and Vatika Chowk, and four between Vatika Chowk and NH-48, while nine shops are located along the NPR between Kherki Daula and Delhi border near Sector 111. These wine shops are located on private lands.

The SPR and NPR have 30-metre wide green belts on each side, which are in bad shape with full of encroachments by several other shops such as tea vends, auto workshops, etc.

“The authority should take action against all such nuisance and develop greenery in the earmarked belt and maintain properly. There are around 400 to 500 acres of land along SPR and NPR in an abandoned state in the name of green belt. Gurugram has witnessed massive tree cutting in the past three-four years and these green belts should have been used as compensatory plantation but it has not happened,” said a wine shop owner wishing anonymity. He also said that they are ready to pay for the land as their business will hamper.