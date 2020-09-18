e-paper
Home / Cities / Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat

Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat

Stephanie Hisser’s daughter, who had been trying to get in touch with her for the past few weeks, flew down to Goa and reached her flat only to find the door latched from inside

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:52 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The police have registered the case as an unnatural death.
The police have registered the case as an unnatural death.(Representational Image)
         

A German woman was found dead in her flat at Canacona in South Goa. The body of 53-year-old Stephanie Hisser was found only after her daughter flew down to Goa and broke into the apartment after she stopped receiving her calls.

Hisser stayed alone in Canacona in South Goa. Her daughter, who had been trying to get in touch with her for the past few weeks, flew down to Goa and reached her flat only to find the door latched from inside.

On September 16, when she broke into the flat with the help of her friend, by shattering window panels, she found her mother lying dead. “Himani Hessar, 20, came down to Goa as her mother was not responding to her calls,” the Goa Police said in a statement.

The daughter told the police that Hisser had been suffering from depression and asthma for the past few years and was under medication. The police have registered the case as an unnatural death and have informed the foreigners’ office.

The police are conducting an inquest under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which sets out the procedure to be followed in case of an unnatural death and has made no comment on the cause of death.

