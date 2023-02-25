Goa man forced to apologise after video of him supporting Pak went viral

A shop owner in Goa’s Calangute on Thursday was made to publicly apologise and chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' after a purported video of him supporting the Pakistan cricket team in a match against New Zealand went viral. A group of men forced him to apologise, a police official told news agency PTI, adding that no complaint has been filed in this connection. Screengrab of the video in which the shopkeeper is being made to apologise for his comment in a viral video. (Twitter)

Also Read| 'The day all Muslims say Bharat Mata ki Jai': Vivek Agnihotri on Rishi Sunak debate

On Wednesday, Davud Akhundzada, a travel vlogger uploaded a video of him travelling in Goa. The one-minute video showed Davud exploring Calangute bazaar as he asked a shop owner, “Who is playing? You are cheering for New Zealand?” to which the man replied, “For Pakistan”. Apparently shocked by the person’s answer, Akhundzada asked, “Really? Why,” following which the shop owner replied, “This is a Muslim area.” Following their conversation, the blogger said, “Interesting fact seeing that they are cheering for Pakistan in India in the bazaar in Goa against New Zealand (sic)."

After the vlogger’s video went viral, a group of men approached the shopkeeper and questioned him for supporting Pakistan. Another video of the shop owner being confronted by the men did rounds on the internet. PTI reported a man in the video as saying, “This entire village is Calangute. There is no Muslim lane or any other lane. Don't divide the country based on religion."

The shopkeeper is then asked to kneel down and apologise with folded hands and holding ears. During all this, the shopkeeper can be heard saying, “I love India” and “Bharat Mata ki jai”. Local police confirmed the incident but said that no formal complaint has been filed, meanwhile, the Sarpanch of Calangute, Joseph Sequeira, reiterated the same adding that no complaint has been registered with the panchayat or any authority.

(With PTI inputs)