Chennai, Granite baron R Veeramani was booked for abetting the suicide of a minor girl in 2004 and charged under the POSCO Act following fresh allegations of sexually assaulting several minor girls, police said here on Wednesday.

Granite baron Veeramani booked under POSCO Act in suicide case

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The decades-old case resurfaced after investigators accessed a text message asking Veeramani if he remembered his involvement in the victim's death, prompting a fresh complaint from the girl's mother alleging that her daughter died by suicide following sexual abuse by Veeramani, founder of Gem Granites.

Already a POSCO case has been booked against Veeramani and now a fresh case has been registered following a complaint from the victim's mother, sources said.

According to police, following the message, a Special Investigation Team consisting of senior women police officers was formed to verify its authenticity.

Through extensive inquiries, investigators successfully identified the victim.

The victim's mother subsequently lodged an official complaint alleging that her daughter had been sexually abused by Veeramani before taking her own life in 2004.

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{{^usCountry}} She further stated that although a complaint was lodged with local police at the time of the incident, no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further stated that although a complaint was lodged with local police at the time of the incident, no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Court in Chennai on Tuesday reserved its orders on the bail petitions of co-accused Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan .

Police alleged that Veeramani kept minor children at Shanthi's residence to assault them and that Shanthi attempted to destroy evidence.

Investigators highlighted major financial transactions linked to the crime, revealing that ₹24.63 crore was transferred from Veeramani's account to Shanthi, with ₹2 crore further moved to Simhan.

Police are also verifying allegations that the accused paid ₹1 lakh to the 2004 victim's family on two occasions and have initiated steps to freeze suspect bank accounts containing over ₹20 crore.

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Opposing bail before POCSO Special Court Judge S Padma, police expressed concerns over witness tampering and evidence destruction, noting that seized electronic devices are being examined to determine if other minors were targeted.

Defense counsel argued that the couple's arrest was improper and that further custody was unnecessary.

Accordingly, the SIT is expected to file its charge sheet in the designated court soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.