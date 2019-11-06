Green course for green Punekar thumbs looks to keep house gardens on the grow

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:36 IST

PUNE In the age of urban forests and extensive concrete jungles how are green enthusiasts supposed to maintain a hobby in garden? Empress Garden has the answer. Again.

Agri-Horticulture Society of Western India’s gardening course expert, Nandan Kalbaug, says, “We have many courses like kitchen gardening and landscape designing which can be practised inside the house and is affordable too. Also keeping in mind the rise in pollution, indoor plants can also be planted which are known to produce oxygen.”

The Agri-Horticulture Society of Western India (AHSWI) will start the third batch of its gardening course at Empress Garden, Ghorpadi, from November 16. Classes will take place on Saturdays and Sundays and the course will end by March 1, 2020.

The first two batches received a positive response with a total of 80 people enrolling. Therefore, the society decided to organise its third batch. Organisers said that people from outside the city also can down to be a part of the previous batches.

Classes will take place from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 1pm on Sunday. The fee for the same id Rs 5,000.

Suresh Pingale, secretary, Agri-Horticulture Society of Western India said, “It is important to have a hobby to stay happy and gardening is a great hobby. Many a times due to lack of knowledge about plants, pests and methods of watering plants, the plants at home don’t survive. These classes will definitely help enlighten participants on the subject. There is no age criteria or education qualification required for the course.”