Gurugram: 38-yr-old kills self, blames wife, family friend

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:55 IST

Gurugram A 38-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the staircase railing on the top floor of a condominium in Sector 69 on Wednesday. Police said that the man’s wife and a family friend have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide.

According to the police, they found two suicide notes at different spots. One note was allegedly found in the pocket of the deceased’s trousers and the other on the refrigerator of the house where he lived.

The deceased, who was a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, got married in 2016 and used to run a private firm in the city. The police said that last year, the couple started having marital problems and started staying separately since then. They had also filed for divorce, the police said.

The incident was reported to the police around 3am on Wednesday when a domestic help, who works in the condominium, spotted the body.

In the police complaint, the elder brother of the deceased said that the suicide notes blamed his wife and a family friend for having an “extramarital affair and making his life miserable”. He further said in the complaint, “I was also shown the suicide note which my brother had left, explaining all the pain and agony he had been going through.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The man used a thick rope to hang himself from the railing of the 14th floor of the staircase. We found a suicide note in the pocket of his trousers. In the note, he had written that there was another note on the refrigerator of his house which had more details. The man accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with a family friend.”

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badshahpur police station, said, “The accused persons are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 21:55 IST